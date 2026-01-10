LGH administration reunites missing child with family

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP):The administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) set an exemplary standard of responsibility, vigilance and humanitarian service by safely reuniting a missing six-year-old child found within the hospital premises with his family.

Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal and Medical Superintendent LGH Professor Dr. Faryad Hussain lauded the professional competence, presence of mind and strong sense of duty displayed by Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Dr. Inam Batool in handling the sensitive situation.

In recognition of her outstanding performance, the hospital administration on Saturday announced a special commendation certificate for Dr. Inam Batool.

According to details, Dr. Inam Batool noticed a minor child wandering alone in the hospital premises and immediately took him into protective custody while informing the LGH Police Post. Through compassionate interaction and professional conduct, she gained the child’s confidence, enabling him to share his father’s name as Yousaf and mother’s name as Rehana.

Following this, the hospital administration issued a public appeal to trace the child’s parents, which successfully led to their identification. After completion of all legal formalities, the LGH Police Post safely handed over the child to his mother, Rehana, wife of Yousaf, in accordance with standard procedures.

The incident underscores the LGH administration’s strong commitment to patient safety, public welfare and professional excellence, reflecting the hospital’s dedication to humanitarian values and responsible governance.