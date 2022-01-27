LG polls to solve problems at grass-root level: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, Jan 27 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday said that Local Government (LG) elections would help solve people’s problems at the grass-root level in the province and the party workers should gear up.

Talking to more than 2000 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during a meeting at the Circuit House, Multan, he said the LG polls were scheduled to be held in May 2021 and these would also help strengthening democracy in the country besides resolving problems.

MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehar, provincial ministers Dr. Akhtar Malik and Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi, and local leadership were present during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the PTI government had taken unprecedented steps for the development and prosperity of the South Punjab, adding that Insaf Health Card was a gift of the government to the poor.

He further said provision of basic health facilities was a major issue and that was why the government had issued health cards, adding that clean drinking water was vital to ensure healthy Pakistan and 15 million people would have access to clean drinking water in Punjab by March this year.

He said the PTI government had no personal and political agenda and it was striving for the welfare of masses, adding that the federal and Punjab governments were working in unison for this common goal.

He further told party workers that more than 1200 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) would be operational by March this year, adding that these water filtration plants would provide clean drinking water to people without discrimination or political affiliation.

Urging party workers to keep national interests supreme, the Governor Punjab said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been stressing about the rule of law and strengthening of institutions in the country from the beginning, adding that strengthening of institutions was top priority of the government.

Underlining the need to eradicate corruption from the country, he said the PTI government had launched a ruthless campaign against this menace, adding that party workers should work for justice and equality.

The Governor Punjab said people from all schools of thought, including political and religious parties, should play their part to end corruption from society, adding that the political parties must prefer national interests to personal and political agendas.

Sarwar, during the day, inaugurated water filtration plants at the Tele-medicine Center, Nishter Medical Complex, Hepatitis Center, Government Commerce College, and at the Bahawalpur Circuit House. The water filtration plants had been donated by social worker Jalaluddin Rumi.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also visited the residence of PTI legislator Amir Dogar to condole the sad demise of latter’s mother and offered Fateha for the departed soul.