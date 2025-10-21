LG department intensifies anti-smog operations across the province

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):The Punjab Local Government Department has accelerated its province-wide anti-smog campaign, launching strict actions against those involved in burning waste, establishing encroachments and contributing to environmental pollution.

According to the department, fines exceeding Rs. 114.2 million have been imposed on individuals found burning solid waste, tires and rubber. Legal cases have also been registered against 49 violators involved in waste burning.

Similarly, more than 25,532 encroachers have been fined over Rs. 325.8 million, while legal action has been taken against 2,000 individuals for cutting down trees.

Daily water sprinkling on small and major roads is being carried out across Punjab to reduce dust and smog levels.

“Special measures are being implemented at the local government level to combat smog effectively,” said Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian, emphasizing that zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against environmental pollution.

He added that actions are also being taken against sand and soil transporters who bring uncovered trolleys onto the roads, contributing to dust pollution.

“All local governments are actively participating in the field under the directions of the department,” he noted, urging citizens to refrain from burning garbage and to properly dispose of tires, rubber, and plastic waste through waste management staff.

“With public cooperation, the Air Quality Index (AQI) can improve significantly in a short time,” the secretary added.