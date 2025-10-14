Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Domestic

Levies official martyred in Swat polio team attack

PESHAWAR, Oct 14 (APP):An attack on a polio vaccination team in the Arkot area in Matta tehsil of Swat claimed the life of a Levies personnel on duty..
According to Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar on Tuesday, the incident occurred during an ongoing anti-polio campaign when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the security personnel guarding the vaccination team.
Levies official, Abdul Kabir, was critically injured in the attack and embraced martyrdom at the scene. His body has been shifted to the hospital.
Following the assault, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.
