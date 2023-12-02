LESCO recovers Rs 1.48b from 47,184 defaulters in 80 days

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered more than Rs 1.48 billion from 47,184 chronic defaulters in all five districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara – during 80 days of its recovery campaign.

A spokesman told the media here Saturday that during this period, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 187.49 million from 6,057 defaulters in Northern Circle, and Rs 356.92 million from 6,060 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantonment Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs 201.27 million from 5,661 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 78.32 million from 2,431 defaulters in South Circle. Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq, with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar, recovered Rs 107.72 million from 4,424 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 230.77 million from 5,511 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.

The spokesman said that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali, in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 92.99 million from 7,165 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 234.26 million from 9,875 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 80th day of the recovery campaign, LESCO, with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered more than Rs 17.9 million from 317 chronic defaulters in its all circles of operation. He said that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.85 million from 67 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 4.69 million from 41 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.33 million from 36 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.46 million from 22 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 8.06 million from 43 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 0.39 million from 20 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.68 million from 62 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 0.48 million from 26 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said the company was facing loss due to chronic defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.