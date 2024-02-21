LESCO recovers over Rs 2.51b from 83,872 defaulters in 157 days

LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP):The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered more than Rs 2.51 billion from 83,872 dead defaulters in all the five districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara – during 157 days of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that during the campaign, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 361.10 million from 11,867 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 598.76 million from 10,713 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 336.33 million from 9,500 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 141.14 million from 4,925 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 206.56 million from 7,357 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 366.31 million from 10,218 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 158.74 million from 13,409 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 347.21 million from 15,883 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 157th day of the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) have recovered more than Rs 11.61 million from 478 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.62 million from 91 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 2.36 million from 46 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.09 million from 39 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.80 million from 30 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 0.61 million from 38 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 1.18 million from 65 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.59 million from 78 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 2.36 million from 91 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildars Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.