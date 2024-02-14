LESCO recovers over Rs 2.34b from 79,367 defaulters in 150 days

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered more than Rs 2.34 billion from 79,367 dead defaulters in all the five districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara – during 150 days of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that during the 150 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 328.61 million from 11,220 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 556.32 million from 10,311 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 314.35 million from 9,009 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 129.13 million from 4,625 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 203.76 million from 7,133 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 354.45 million from 9,836 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 140.06 million from 12,513 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 316.77 million from 14,720 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 150th day of the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) have recovered more than Rs 10 million from 535 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.92 million from 55 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 2.24 million from 61 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.26 million from 45 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.85 million from 35 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 0.77 million from 52 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 1.43 million from 58 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.89 million from 88 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 2.09 million from 141 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildars Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.