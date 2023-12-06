LESCO recovers over Rs 10m more from 536 defaulters

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 10 million from 536 chronic defaulters in all five districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara – on the 84th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media on Wednesday that Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.47 million from 64 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.00 million from 64 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.31 million from 63 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.67 million from 37 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.57 million from 37 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 1.08 million from 57 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.00 million from 128 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.27 million from 89 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.52 billion from 48,739 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 192.08 million from 6,249 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 366.14 million from 6,275 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 205.14 million from 5,833 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 80.30 million from 2,533 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 109.91 million from 4,544 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 233.65 million from 5,648 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 95.76 million from 7,504 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 238.40 million from 10,153 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters.