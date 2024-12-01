LESCO hunts down transformers thieves gang

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 1 (APP):Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has caught a 20-member gang of transformer thieves in its Kasur Circle.

According to the company’s spokesman here Sunday, the accused confessed that they have stolen 15 to 20 transformers from Kasur Circle. The spokesman said that LESCO’s Kasur Circle has since long been facing high financial and operational losses due to incidents of transformers theft.

On the direction of Superintending Engineer (SE Kasur Circle) Nadeem Malik, announcements were also made in mosques, appealing the people to inform the LESCO immediately on seeing anyone damaging the public property.

On a tip of, Executive Engineer (X-En Rural) Abrar Khan conducted an instant operation in the area of ??Khudiyan North and caught three accused stealing a transformer last night. All the accused were handed over to the local police. During the preliminary police investigation, it was revealed that the thieves hailing from Chungi Amar Sidhu area of Lahore, is a gang of 20 members who steal transformers. An FIR has also been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, during an anti-power theft operation under the supervision of X-En Kamran Naveed in LESCO’s Baghbanpura Division, Lahore, the LESCO inspection team led by SDO Noman Siddique (Kot Khawaja Saeed Sub-Division) detected electricity pilferage at a plastic factory in vicinity of Bhamma Jhugiyan.

The inspection team found that the factory owner Muhammad Shafiq has been stealing electricity direct from the transformer bypassing the ATB Box after tearing down its paper seals and opening it, thus causing loss of millions of rupees per month to the company. The SDO disconnected the illegal connection and took into his custody the transformer and wires.

Though the accused Muhammad Shafiq escaped from the spot, LESCO has charged him with a detention bill and also got registered an FIR with the relevant police station.