LESCO finds three power pilferers in Wagha Sub-Division

LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Wagha Sub-Division’s SDO along with his team checked main transmission lines and power meters during a search operation late last night and found three customers stealing electricity in Hamad Garden area.

The company’s spokesman told media here Sunday that two accused were stealing electricity by hooking wires on LESCO’s main supply lines, while the other one was pilfering power through a bogus meter.

The inspection team seized the wires and bogus meter used in electricity theft and submitted an FIR application against all the three accused in the relevant police station, besides initiating the process of serving detection bills to the accused.

It should be noted that under the supervision of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, the operation against electricity thieves is going on across the LESCO region.