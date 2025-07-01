HomeDomesticLESCO employee electrocuted while repairing transformer
LESCO employee electrocuted while repairing transformer

LAHORE, Jul 01 (APP): A LESCO employee was electrocuted while repairing a transformer in the Samanabad area on Tuesday.
According to details, the incident occurred near the first roundabout in Saman Abad when a LESCO employee was repairing a transformer. The worker was electrocuted and fell, dying instantly at the scene. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Khurram.
Upon receiving information, local police took custody of the body and, after completing necessary legal formalities, handed it over to the family for burial.
