LESCO detects power theft in Airline, Wagah Sub-divisions

LAHORE, Nov 08 (APP):Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected wide-scale power thefts during operations against power thieves in its sub-divisions of Airline and Wagah. While, Guldasht Town Sub-Division set up a camp in Phularwan area to address customers’ complaints.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that during on-going search operation against power pilferers, an inspection team of Airline Sub-Division found Malik Snooker Club stealing electricity by reversing the electricity meter. The LESCO team imposed a fine of Rs 590,000 on the accused after disconnecting the connection on the spot, besides got arrested one of the accused by the local police.

Similarly, Wagah Road Sub-Division SDO Hamad Tahir Gujjar along with his staff and Elite Force police conducted an operation in Pidda and Qila Jeevan Singh villages. The inspection team detected a tube-well on electricity being stolen from the main transmission line. They disconnected power supply to the tube-well and also dismounted the respective power transformer, besides charging the accused with 76,000 units in the form of detection bill and registering an FIR against him in the area police station.

Wagah Sub-Division’s team removed 22 connections stealing electricity through illegal hooks on the main line, and also seized three heaters in Jeevan Singh Fort. An FIR application against them was submitted in the concerned police station and all these connections have also been fined Rs 1.760 million.

The spokesman said that Guldasht Town Sub-Division of LESCO has set up a camp in Phulrawan area for redressal of consumer complaints. He added that on the direction of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, such camps are being set up to solve the complaints and problems of the customers.

At the Phulrawan village camp, he mentioned, 15 new power connections were passed, easy installments of bills were received, re-connection requests were received and bills were issued.