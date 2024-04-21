LESCO detects 73,488 power pilferers in 215 days

LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP): The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 73,488 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 215 day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 70,221 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 29,954 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 89,195,501 detection units worth Rs 3,336,693,022 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 146 customers stealing electricity through various means and 66 cases have been registered against the accused, while five accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 215th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 03 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 141 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 204,053 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 3.327 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 110,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Misri Shah area of Lahore; Rs 100,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Tibbi City area; Rs 95,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Qila Gujjar Singh area, and Rs 92,000 to another power pilferer also in Chunia area of Kasur.