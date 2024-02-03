LESCO detects 407 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, Feb 03 (APP): Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 407 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 147th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 173 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 07 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 147th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 12 were commercial, 01 agricultural and 394 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 329,875 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.346 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 1.6 million detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Shahdara area; Rs 225,000 and Rs 217,000 fine in the form of detection bills respectively to two customers stealing electricity in Baghbanpura area of Lahore; and Rs 190,000 detection bill to a power thieve in Qila Gujjar Singh area.

During the 147 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 50,965 power connections and 47,162 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,458 accused have so far been arrested by the police.

The LESCO has so far charged a total of 70,927,864 detection units worth Rs 2,747,295,956 to all the power pilferers.