LESCO detects 372 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, Nov 24 (APP):Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 372 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 77th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 369 electricity thieves, out of which 200 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 23 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 77th consecutive day (Nov. 24) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 17 were commercial, 01 agricultural, 01 industrial and 353 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 439,929 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 18.062 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 624,876 detection bill against 12,497 units to an electricity pilferer in Khuddiyan area; Rs 450,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 5,286 units to a customer stealing electricity in Nawab Town; Rs 210,000 detection bill against 3,500 units to another power thief in Shahdara Town; and Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power thief in Ravi Road area of Lahore.

During the 77 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 29,621 power connections and submitted 29,250 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 28,241 FIRs have been registered, while 13,272 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 52,049,580 detection units worth Rs 2,084,312,568 to all the power pilferers.