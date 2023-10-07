LESCO detects 14,259 power pilfering connections in a month

LAHORE, Oct 07 (APP):The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 14,259 connections from where the consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara – during its 30-day anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Saturday that the company had thus far submitted FIR applications against 14,127 electricity thieves, out of which 13,314 cases had been registered in respective police stations, while 4,653 accused arrested. The spokesman said that all the electricity thieves had been charged Rs 1.33 billion [Rs 1,331,516,512 exactly] for 29,424,716 detection units.

On the 30th consecutive day (October 7) of the campaign, the spokesman added, LESCO found 475 connections involved in electricity theft in all its circles and also submitted FIR application against 473 electricity thieves in the respective police stations, out of which 256 FIRs have been registered while 37 accused have been arrested.

During the operation, he said, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, 01 industrial, 10 commercial, 05 agricultural and 459 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 875,478 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 37,081,514.

On the 30th day of anti-power theft operation, the LESCO charged 110,212 detection units worth Rs 2.314 million to an agricultural connection in Baghbanpura area of Lahore; 40,000 detection units of Rs 1.1 million to another connection in Ichhra area on Ferozpur Road Lahore; and 9,500 detection units worth Rs 677,678 to a power pilferer in Imamia Colony near Shahdara area.