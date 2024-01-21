LESCO collects Rs 18m from 537 defaulters on 129th day of recovery campaign

LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 18.34 million from 537 chronic defaulters in all five districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara – on the 129th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that on the 129th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 07 million from 89 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.37 million from 59 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 2.27 million from 61 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.89 million from 36 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.53 million from 40 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 3.33 million from 76 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.59 million from 86 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.36 million from 90 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 2.6 billion from 70,865 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 280.21 million from 9,947 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 502.35 million from 9,241 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 268.66 million from 7,996 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 113.63 million from 4,090 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 173.76 million from 6,366 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 307.82 million from 8,657 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 130.09 million from 11,270 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 293.03 million from 13,298 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildar, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.