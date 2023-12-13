LESCO chief holds e-Kachehri for early redressal of customers’ complaints

LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP):Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired an e-Kachehri in which the consumers’ complaints were heard through a facebook live session and orders were issued on the spot for immediate redressal of those complaints, here at LESCO Headquarter on Wednesday.

Director General (Admin) Zameer Hussain Kalachi, Director (HR) Noman Ghafoor, DG (Implementation) Raja Mehmood, Chief Engineer (Operations) Sarwar Mughal, Manager (Complaint Cell) Masooma Adil and other officers concerned were also present, while SEs (Superintending Engineers) of all the LESCO circles participated through facebook link. Customers of all circles of the LESCO region also actively participated in the e-Kachehri for timely solution of their problems.

On this occasion, CEO Shahid Haider issued on the spot instructions to officers concerned accordingly against the electricity consumers’ complaints. He also directed all the circle heads to immediately replace the wires which are becoming a safety hazard and ensure that the consumers are billed as per their power meter readings. Bills should be issued and redressal of consumers’ grievances should be fully ensured. He also appealed to the consumers to pay their electricity bills on time to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

It should be noted that every month LESCO chief along with its team receives complaints from the public through facebook page LESCO PMDU so as to ensure early redressal of customers’ complaints.