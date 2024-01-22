LESCO always strives to protect its employees’ rights: Shahid Haider

LAHORE, Jan 22 (APP):Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said on Monday that LESCO is not only a customer-friendly company but also strives to protect the rights of its more than 20,500 employees.

He was addressing a ceremony held here at LESCO Headquarters regarding provision of appointment letters to the children of LESCO employees, who died while performing their official duties. The LESCO Director (HR) Nauman Ghafoor, Chief Engineer T&G Zafar Iqbal and Manager (HR) Huma Cheema were also present.

The CEO added that LESCO has opened job opportunities for the children of LESCO employees so that they could also actively contribute to the company’s success like their parents.

Engineer Shahid Haider gave away a total of 20 job appointment letters to the deceased employees’ heirs against various posts including Account Assistant, Commercial Assistant, UDC (Upper Division Clerk), Line Superintendent Grade-II, SSO-II, LDC (Lower Division Clerk), Assistant Lineman and Deputy Messenger Cadre.

He said, “I congratulate all the individuals upon their recruitment and hope that they will also fulfill their duties with full dedication like their parents”.