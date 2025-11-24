Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her 73rd birthday anniversary

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 24 (APP):The 73rd birthday of Parveen Shakir, the poetess known for her delicate feelings, fragrances, and the essence of love in Urdu literature, was celebrated with devotion and respect across the country on Monday.

Her words, tone, and unique style of expression breathed new life into Urdu poetry, earning her a special place in the literary world.

Born in Karachi on November 24, 1952, Parveen Shakir began writing poetry at a young age. Alongside her poetic journey, her academic achievements were equally remarkable.

She earned a degree in English literature and linguistics, and later completed her Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University.

A particularly notable moment in her career came when, during the CSS exam, one of the questions featured her poetry—a testament to her widespread popularity and literary stature.

Parveen Shakir brought a refreshing, unique voice to Urdu poetry, describing love, feminine emotions, loneliness, fragrance, and the subtle nuances of relationships with such depth that readers were often captivated by the sweetness of her words.

Her acclaimed poetry collections include Khushboo, Sad Barg, Khod Kalami, Ankar, and Mah-e-Tamm.

Her first collection, Khushboo, brought her nationwide fame and earned her the prestigious Adamji Award. Later, the Government of Pakistan honored her with the Pride of Performance Award in recognition of her literary contributions.

Even today, Parveen Shakir’s words continue to resonate in the hearts of her readers, with the fragrance of her poetry still fresh. The poetess of love, fragrance, and emotion has left a timeless legacy.

Shakir’s work is deeply rooted in feminism, romanticism, and the critique of social stigmas. She was one of the first women poets to use the term larki (girl) in her writings, challenging the traditionally male-dominated space of Urdu poetry.

Her poetry reflects the feminine perspective on love, romance, longing, separation, and intimacy, making her an iconic figure in Urdu literature.