Learning about China’s socio-economic growth is need of hour: Minister

PESHAWAR, Oct 04 (APP): Pakistan has prioritized enhancing cooperation in Energy, Mining, Information Technology, and Agriculture, as emphasized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of IT Dr. Najeeb Ullah during the 74th Anniversary event organized by the Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) & China Study Centre (CSC) at the University of Peshawar on Wednesday.

Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Minister for Science and Technology, IT, Sports, and Youth Affairs, thanked the PCFA & CSC for organizing the event and bringing both countries close to each other.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Najeeb Ullah congratulated the Chinese people on their national day and advised students to pay attention to understanding Chinese culture, history, and civilization. He also said that we have to learn a lot

of things from China’s expertise.

He highlighted different aspects where Pakistan needs to improve and can learn from China.

Science and technology are one of the sectors where we need a lot of improvements.

He also stated that economic growth has different factors. One is Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) the second is Skilled Labor and Higher Education.

He also mentioned that China has become a global leader in various industries and sectors by strategically using foreign direct investment.

By welcoming multinational corporations into its market and establishing favorable policies to attract foreign investors, China has benefitted from vital capital and expertise that has fueled its economic growth and development.

He said that we are working to start bankable feasibility in four thematic areas like Agriculture, Mines, Information Technology, and Energy with the Chinese Government very soon.

While celebrating the 74th Founding Day of the People’s Republic of China today we should also follow our time-tested friend’s advice.

There are rich opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province to move ahead for socio-economic development. He also mentioned that we can benefit from Chinese experience in various fields for mutual interest.

Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University of Peshawar congratulated the Chinese people on their national day. The collaboration in higher education strengthened in the wake of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) further galvanized the academic cooperation among the institutions of higher learning between the two countries.

Prof. Dr. Kausar Takrim, Director CSC, University of Peshawar welcomed the chief guest, Faculty members, students, and government and media officials to the seminar.

She said today, we gathered here to celebrate the foundation day of the People’s Republic of China, a nation that has a rich and profound history and has made remarkable strides in the past decades.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Secretary General, of PCFA KP delved into China’s rich history and highlighted the country’s enduring struggles.

However, China’s persistent efforts have propelled it toward becoming the second-largest economy in the world.

He also emphasizes that Pakistan and China share a unique bond and both countries have supported each other in tough times.