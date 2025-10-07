LDA seals another 59 illegal properties

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 07 (APP):The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 59 properties during its on going crackdown against illegal commercial buildings within the LDA-controlled area.

On the special directives of Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, the Town Planning Wing of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out enforcement actions across several localities including Gulberg, Shadman, Sabzazar, and Wapda Town.

In Gulberg, 17 properties were sealed, while 10 properties in Shadman were targeted. During recovery

operations, 12 properties in Sabzazar and 20 in Wapda Town were also sealed.

The sealed properties include a variety of businesses such as private schools, clinics, pharmacies, food outlets, restaurants, shops, and offices.

This operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner 1, Asad Uz Zaman, and Chief Town Planner 2, Azhar Ali.