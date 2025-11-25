LDA seals another 59 illegal properties

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 59 illegal properties during its on going operation across the LDA-controlled area.

On the directives of Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, the Town Planning Wing carried out enforcement actions in Gulberg, Faisal Town, New Muslim Town, Shadbagh, Sabzazar and Government Superior Services Scheme.

During the operation, 18 properties in Gulberg and Faisal Town were sealed over illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees. Another 16 properties were sealed in New Muslim Town and Shadbagh for violations related to unauthorized commercial activities.

In a recovery-focused drive, LDA teams sealed 25 additional properties in Sabzazar and Government Superior Services Scheme.

The sealed units include private schools, clinics, property offices, grocery stores, auto workshops, salons, food points, shops, offices, and other establishments operating in violation of LDA regulations.

The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner Asad-uz-Zaman.