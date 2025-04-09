LDA seals another 120 properties

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 09 (APP):Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed another 120 properties during its ongoing crackdown on illegal commercial constructions, under its controlled areas of the city.

Following the instructions of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the LDA’s Town Planning Wing

targeted illegal commercial properties across various localities including Johar Town,

Canal Road, Gulberg, Faisal Town, Shadman, Gujarpura, Wihdat Road, and Sabzazar.

In Johar Town’s G1 Block and areas adjoining Canal Road, 32 properties were sealed,

while in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 40 properties were also sealed. Further action saw

the sealing of 25 properties in Shadman and Gujarpura, and 23 properties in Wahdat

Road and Sabzazar.

The properties sealed during the operation included private schools, hospitals, clinics,

academies, restaurants, workshops, food points, shops, offices, and other commercial

establishments.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planners Asad-ul-Zaman

and Azhar Ali, ensuring that all measures were taken in compliance with legal regulations.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq emphasized that these efforts to target illegal commercial buildings

and property tax defaulters would continue without any discrimination, ensuring that urban

planning regulations were strictly adhered to.