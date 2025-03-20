LDA seals 145 illegal commercial buildings

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 20 (APP):The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday sealedanother 145 properties, in a continued effort to tackle illegal commercial constructions, across various areas of Lahore.

Under the guidance of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, LDA teams carried out a series of operations in multiple areas, demolishing two illegal constructions and sealing 145 properties.

The action targeted several key locations, including Jan Muhammad Road, ArchitectScheme, Airline Scheme, Alhamra Scheme, Wahdat Road, Multan Road, Canal Road areas, Gulberg, New Garden Town, Samanabad, and New Muslim Town.

During the operation, LDA teams demolished illegal constructions at Plot No 425 Main Samanabad and Plot No. 101 Block B New Muslim Town. Additionally, 80 illegal commercial properties were sealed across Jan Muhammad Road and in the adjacent areas of Architect Scheme, Airline Scheme, and Alhamra Scheme.

Further actions were taken on Wahdat Road and Multan Road, where 18 properties were sealed, while 20 properties were sealed around Canal Road, 27 properties were sealed in Gulberg and New Garden Town.

Among the sealed properties were private schools, private banks, food points, bakeries, cafes, shopping malls, cash-and-carry stores, labs, call centers, furniture shops, car rentals, offices, and more.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.