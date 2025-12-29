LDA seals 103 illegal commercial properties

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP): On the directives of Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tahir Farooq, the LDA Town Planning Wing has intensified its crackdown against illegal commercial buildings and properties defaulting on commercial fees.

During an operation conducted in various housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas, LDA teams sealed a total of 103 properties found involved in illegal commercial use or non-payment of prescribed commercial fees.

The operations were carried out in Gulberg, Faisal Town, Audit and Accounts Society (College Road), Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Allama Iqbal Town, and Azam Garden. Due to unauthorized commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees, 17 properties were sealed in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 55 properties in Audit and Accounts Society on College Road, and 12 properties in Samanabad and Gulshan Ravi. Additionally, during recovery operations, 19 properties were sealed in Allama Iqbal Town and Azam Garden.

The sealed properties included schools, clinics, bakeries, pharmacies, hardware stores, auto workshops, showrooms, restaurants, beauty salons, food points, grocery stores, shops, offices, and other commercial units.

The operations were conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-I Asad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.

According to the DG LDA, indiscriminate actions against illegal commercial buildings and commercial fee defaulters will continue to ensure compliance with building regulations and urban planning laws.