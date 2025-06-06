LCCI lauds FTO for swift resolution of tax grievances

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 06 (APP): The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and members of the industrial sector have praised the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) for his exceptional performance in resolving genuine tax-related complaints within a record timeframe of just 45 days.

Talking at an awareness session held on Friday, Coordinator to the FTO, Saif Ur Rehman, emphasized the importance of a prompt grievance redressal mechanism for businesses, particularly in light of the complex tax issues often faced by industrialists. Prolonged disputes, he noted, can severely disrupt business operations and cash flow.

Participants lauded the efforts of Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Hilal-i-Imtiaz, for leading an efficient and transparent process that has significantly improved confidence among taxpayers.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad Arain, Senior Vice President Engr. Khalid Usman, and Vice President Chaudhry Shahid Nazir Arain, along with chamber members, acknowledged that the swift action taken by the FTO not only benefits individual complainants but also contributes to a more business-friendly environment.

“This kind of timely intervention enhances trust in the taxation system, encourages voluntary compliance, and removes the burden of lingering disputes, enabling businesses to concentrate on growth and innovation,” the LCCI leadership stated.

They further noted that the FTO’s role remains pivotal in promoting fair taxation practices and facilitating the industrial sector’s development.