Lawyers group marks historic victory in Noshera’s tehsil bar elections

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):The Lawyers Group achieved a historic victory in the Tehsil Bar Association Nowshera Soon Valley elections as Malik Aamir Awan elected as President, Malik Wasim Ahmed Khan as Vice President and Malik Khush Naseeb elected Joint Secretary.

Former General Secretary of the Nowshera Bar Council, Malik Asif Awan, congratulated the newly elected members.

In his statement, he said that this success is a practical recognition of their legal insight, professional integrity, understanding of the issues faced by the lawyers’ community, and selfless service for the bar.

He expressed confidence that the newly elected panel will perform its legal and constitutional responsibilities with dignity, transparency, and in accordance with the principles of rule of law, and will play a key role in making the bar a stronger, more united, and active institution.

Malik Asif Awan further stated that he is confident the newly elected President Malik Aamir Awan, Vice President Malik Wasim Ahmed Khan, and Joint Secretary Malik Khush Naseeb will prove to be a source of pride in safeguarding the rights of lawyers, upholding justice, and ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution.