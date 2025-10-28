Lawmakers express concern over deteriorating law & order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 28 (APP):The lawmakers in KP Assembly on Tuesday expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, urging KP govt to focus on security vital for peace and development.

They called for a united voice from the assembly, urging all political forces to set aside their differences and come together for the restoration of peace.

The Assembly session, held in Peshawar on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Muhammad Idrees.

Opening the debate on law and order, MPA Dawood Shah said that serious steps for peace were unavoidable by rising above politics.

He supported MPA Ahmad Kundi’s proposal to form a National Peace Jirga, saying there should be no delay in this noble cause.

Minority member Gaurpal Singh termed the flood relief efforts in Buner unsatisfactory and demanded business loans for the minority community.

MPA Shahida Waheed said that all political parties must come to a single platform to promote peace, while Mehboob Sher stated that wars do not solve problems.

MPA Afshan Hussain stressed that peace required not just speeches but practical measures. Both the government and the opposition, she said, must get on the same page. Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, she said that the nation was safe today because of their sacrifices.

Former Law Minister Aftab Alam congratulated Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and expressed hope that he would lead the province towards better governance.

He expressed confidence in Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s leadership.

During Tuesday’s session, both government and opposition members raised issues concerning their constituencies, expressing serious concern over the rehabilitation of flood victims, the poor state of educational institutions, lack of healthcare facilities, and the rising incidents of child abuse. They demanded urgent government action and effective legislation.

ANP’s Shahida Waheed highlighted that on October 16, an eight-year-old girl was molested in Charsadda. Such crimes, she said, were increasing in KP.

Despite the formation of committees, she noted, these crimes continued unabated in KP, urging for practical measures to ensure the protection of girls.

MPA Aimen Jaleel voiced concern over the decline in education, saying that the province had fallen dangerously behind. Several universities were shutting down, government offices were locked, and students were avoiding admissions.

Without immediate action, she warned, future generations would be plunged into the darkness of ignorance.

Arifa Bibi highlighted the lack of medical facilities in Chitral hospitals, while Fazal Hakeem questioned the non-payment of promised financial assistance to over 2,000 traders affected by floods in Swat.

He demanded that the compensation amount be increased and paid immediately.

The House referred the case of the child abuse incident to the relevant committee.

Meanwhile, ANP’s Khadija Bibi called for the restoration of damaged connecting bridges and roads in Chitral, urging the government to take immediate action in the affected areas.

She said protest was everyone’s right and demanded that FIRs filed against road protesters in Chitral be withdrawn.

She further said that the nameplate for the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in North Waziristan still had not been installed and called for prompt compliance.

Khadija Bibi also expressed regret over the language used by the Chief Minister against an ANP leader during a public rally, stressing that the CM should work inclusively with all political parties.

MPA Afshan Hussain highlighted the dilapidated state of Government High School Qandeel in Swat, saying that the school building had remained incomplete for years, forcing students to study under the open sky in the afternoons.

She demanded immediate completion of the approved but delayed construction project.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly granted Gujari language the parliamentary status.

MPA Shahjahan said that her father Sardar Yousaf’s long-held dream had finally come true. Gujari, she noted, is centuries old and one of the major languages of the subcontinent. Its official recognition, she said, proves that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a beautiful blend of all linguistic communities.

She further demanded that Gujari be included in the educational curriculum so that the new generation remains connected to its linguistic identity.

Meanwhile, MPA Sardar Riaz urged that the Kohistani language also be given parliamentary status as Gujari languae had been passed in the parliament.

Overall, the decision to recognize Gujari was hailed as a historic step and a symbol of cultural harmony.

Responding to former Law Minister Aftab Alam’s speech, PPP Parliamentary Leader Ahmad Karim Kundi said that PTI was now reaping what it had sown. He urged the need for reconciliation instead of political hostility, warning that confrontation would only harm the public.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kundi said that PTI leaders were now facing the very policies they had introduced.

He said that the ice is melting and we are moving toward solutions, adding that a parliamentary committee meeting on law and order had been called for the following day, where concrete decisions were expected.

Criticizing the government, he said the province was facing a severe flour shortage and with no cabinet in place, public problems remained unresolved.

Kundi urged both the government and the opposition to avoid inflaming tensions and to adopt dialogue and understanding instead of confrontational politics.

Concluding, Ahmad Karim Kundi said that what the province needed now was not political conflict but stability to pave the way for solving public problems and achieving peace and progress.