Launching ceremony of book “Essentials of Neuroscience” held

KARACHI, Nov 08 (APP): A launching ceremony of the book titled “Essentials of Neuroscience” written by Dr. Syed Ather Enam and Lecture on the topic of “Neuroscience of Consciousness” was held here at the Aga Khan University on Saturday.

The program hosted by the Pakistan Academy of Neurological Surgery (PANS), drew a strong turnout from the medical fraternity as well as distinguished guests from various walks of life. Among the well-known attendees were Shehzad Roy, Jehan Ara and Behroze Sabzwari, who joined the gathering to celebrate this important milestone in medical education.

The Book Reveal Ceremony of the latest publication, Essentials of Neuroscience, conducted by Dr. Karim Damji, Dean, Medical College, at AKU.

From the medical community, notable participants included Dr. Sadaf Khan (UGME Surgeon), Dr. Saleem Islam (Chair, Department of Surgery), Dr. Sarah Khan (Chair, Department of Neurology), Dr. Haroon Tayyab (Ophthalmologist), Dr. Tashfeen Ahmed (Orthopedic Surgeon), Dr. Khalid Khan, Dr. Aqueel Pabaney, Dr. Faiq Amin, Dr. Fazal Arain, Dr. Iftikhar Salahuddin, and Dr. Waqar.

Essentials of Neuroscience is a comprehensive academic contribution designed to simplify complex neurological concepts for students and practitioners alike. Both the lecture and the book highlight Dr. Enam’s enduring commitment to advancing neuroscience education and promoting a deeper understanding of the human brain. The event concluded with an interactive discussion and warm appreciation for Dr. Enam’s remarkable contributions to neurosurgery and medical academia.