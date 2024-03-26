Last day for withdrawal of Senate candidates tomorrow

Election
KARACHI, Mar 26 (APP):The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh has said that tomorrow is the last day for the withdrawal of candidates for the Senate elections 2024.  In all 35 candidates have submitted their forms for 12 seats of the Senate from Sindh. The elections are being held for 7 general, 2 technocrat, 2 women and 1 minority seats in the Senate from Sindh.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services