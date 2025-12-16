Larkana Chamber of Commerce supports removal of encroachments on equal basis

- Advertisement -

LARKANA, Dec 16 (APP):The Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday held a meeting, chaired by Khair Muhammad Sheikh, supporting the removal of encroachments on equal basis.

Traders emphasized reviewing the ongoing process to ensure fairness.

They urged regulating chingchis and introducing a movable system for rickshaws to address traffic issues and enhance the city’s beauty. Traders and citizens were urged to cooperate with authorities to resolve the issue.

PPP leader Tariq Anwar Sial assured support for traders’ issues, stating Larkana’s development is a collective responsibility. Traders celebrated Sial’s birthday, cutting a cake in his honor.