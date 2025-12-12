Large-scale Murree winter preparedness exercise launched to bolster emergency response

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 12 (APP):On the special instructions of the Punjab chief minister, the Rescue 1122 Punjab on Friday launched the ‘Murree Winter Preparedness Exercise’ to test large-scale emergency response capacity in severe snowfall and harsh weather conditions.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, Secretary, Emergency Services Department, Dr Rizwan Naseer, personally monitored the exercise, which is being conducted over two days in Murree’s hilly areas.

“The scenario-based drill aims to assess the readiness of Rescue 1122 and other departments in providing rapid emergency services and ensuring the protection of life and property during extreme winter conditions,” the spokesman said.

Addressing field formations at the start of the exercise, Dr Naseer said the purpose was to evaluate emergency response mechanisms in heavy snowfall so that timely assistance could be provided to the public in any unforeseen situation. He said ensuring swift, safe and quality emergency services in difficult weather remained Rescue 1122’s foremost priority.

The spokesman said the exercise, designed by the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, involved the district administration Murree, the Highway Department, the Health Department, the National Highways and Motorway Police and other relevant departments.

Senior officers are assessing all stages in line with INSARAG standards, while the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is monitoring the drill live and mobilising essential logistics from nearby districts as required.

Dr Naseer told the participants that the heavy snowfall experienced annually in Murree “poses risks not only to tourists but also to the local population, making preparedness, timely decision-making and effective inter-departmental coordination vital for handling emergencies”.

The exercise, he said, “focuses on strengthening coordination, joint operational response and information-sharing systems to ensure quick and integrated action during potential blizzards, road closures, stranded traffic and medical emergencies this winter”.

He added that the drill included realistic scenarios such as safe evacuation, medical response, road clearance, communication planning and severe-weather rescue operations to enhance the operational readiness of staff.

Dr Naseer reaffirmed that Rescue 1122 Punjab “remains fully prepared throughout the year to provide prompt, safe and high-quality emergency services to citizens across the province”.