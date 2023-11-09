Laptops serve gateway to modern era, e-employment: Balighur Rehman

MULTAN, Nov 09 (APP):Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said on Thursday that Laptops served as the gateway to a modern era, empowering countless students with e-commerce and e-employment opportunities.

He said this while distributing laptops amongst students Under PM scheme, at Emerson University.

Balighur Rehman stated that laptops were being given to students in line with merit. He hoped that the distribution of laptops would surely prove a milestone in shaping the best future.

Governor also shared views on the essence of constructive dialogue, logic, and mutual respect, echoing a call for the youth to lead by example in various domains.

Balighur Rehman also highlighted the vision of Allama Iqbal, as a guiding light for progression and the pursuit of modern sciences.

The Vice-Chancellor of Emerson University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, lauded the institution’s progressive strides and its dedication to cutting-edge technology and modernization. Notable figures such as Vice Chancellors from other esteemed universities and distinguished personalities graced the event with their presence, commemorating the occasion with their support and valuable insights.

Amidst the celebration, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman unveiled the emblem of Emerson University, inaugurated various facilities, including Ghazi Hall, SMD, a sports ground, and symbolically planted a tree in the university’s lush green garden, signifying growth and sustainability.