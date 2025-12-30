Lanjar reviews status of ongoing developmental schemes of Police

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 30 (APP): An important and comprehensive review meeting regarding the current status of ongoing development schemes of the Sindh Police Department was held at the Central Police Office, under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed ongoing and pending schemes under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), release of funds, challenges being faced, and future requirements.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the Sindh Home Minister in detail on the overall progress of development schemes being implemented under the ADP, including fund releases, pace of work, and operational challenges.

On the occasion, the IGP Sindh thanked the Sindh Home Minister and the Government of Sindh, stating that the provincial government had fully supported all police development schemes and extended complete cooperation in their approval.

He pointed out that several police development schemes had been pending for many years and had become unnecessary or ineffective in light of current requirements. He proposed that such schemes should be reviewed afresh and either discontinued or modified in accordance with present-day needs.

While addressing the meeting, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said that the primary objective of the meeting was to conduct a comprehensive review of all development schemes of the Sindh Police, logically conclude unnecessary projects, and set clear timelines for ongoing schemes. He directed that projects nearing completion should be finalized at the earliest and handed over to the police department so that their benefits could be realized in a timely manner.

The Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar instructed the formation of a committee comprising DIG Headquarters, DIG Training, concerned SSPs, and the Superintendent Engineer (Police). The committee will conduct a detailed review of long-pending schemes and submit its report, on the basis of which decisions will be taken regarding continuation, discontinuation, or modification of the schemes.

He further directed that schemes related to the construction of police barracks, police stations, watch towers, and police check posts be resolved on a priority basis. He also instructed that a separate report be presented on projects delayed due to non-release of funds.

Lanjar added that a comprehensive four-phase housing scheme should be prepared for police officers from Grade 16 to Grade 20. Clear directives were issued that, in the future, no development scheme should be less than Rs 10 million in cost and its duration should not exceed three years. He emphasized reviewing all ADP schemes afresh and prioritizing them accordingly.

The meeting also discussed, in detail, the early completion of women police stations under construction in various districts, submission of a review report on proposed police stations in riverine (Kacha) areas, and the strategic importance of these schemes in view of ongoing police operations in those regions.

Directing the early completion of development schemes at police training centers, the Sindh Home Minister stated that better training facilities would lead to more effective professional capabilities of the police force. On this occasion, the IGP Sindh remarked that improved facilities for trainees would yield better results. The Sindh Home Minister instructed that all development schemes related to training centers should be undertaken in consultation with the concerned principals and commandants.

The meeting was attended by the IGP Sindh, Additional IGPs Karachi, Finance & Works, Operations and Training, DIGs, AIGs, Superintendent Engineer (Police), officials from the Home Department, and other concerned officers.

The Sindh Home Minister reiterated the commitment of the Government of Sindh to ensure transparent, effective, and timely completion of Sindh Police development schemes in order to further improve police capacity and maintain law and order across the province.