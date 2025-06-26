Lance Naik Amir Saleem laid to rest with full military honors in Havelian

HAVELIAN, Jun 25 (APP): Lance Naik Amir Saleem of the Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom during an anti-terror operation in Parachinar, on Wednesday was laid to rest in his native village of Panchgran, Havelian, with full military honors.

The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of local residents, including political and social figures, who paid heartfelt tributes to the martyred soldier for his bravery and sacrifice.

A well-armed contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honor, laid a floral wreath, and formally handed over the national flag and the martyr’s uniform to his family.

Emotional scenes unfolded late at night as Amir Saleem’s body arrived in his village, where residents, particularly young people, showered flower petals on the coffin and raised resounding chants of “Allahu Akbar” to honor his supreme sacrifice.

According to official sources, Lance Naik Amir Saleem was serving in Unit 32 F.F of the Pakistan Army and was martyred while courageously engaging terrorists in Parachinar. He was the son of the late Muhammad Babu Saleem, a well-known local transporter in the region.

The national hero is survived by his wife, three children, and mother. His martyrdom has been widely hailed as a symbol of unwavering patriotism and devotion to the country.