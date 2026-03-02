Lahore’s average AQI recorded at 144

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP): The city recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 144, placing it in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category.

At this level, children, the elderly, and individuals suffering from respiratory or heart conditions may experience adverse health effects and are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Meanwhile, the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) was measured at 10.6 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended annual guideline value. Such elevated levels of PM2.5 — tiny particles capable of penetrating deep into the lungs and even entering the bloodstream — significantly increase the risk of respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular complications, and other long-term health problems.