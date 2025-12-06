Saturday, December 6, 2025
Lahore ranks third in terms of pollution

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP): Lahore has come in third in terms of pollution, with an overall air pollution level of 214 recorded in the city, while the pollution level is increasing further in various areas.
According to the Met office records, the air pollution level on Barki Road is 609, the air pollution level in Iqbal Town is 218, the pollution level in Civil Secretariat is 206, the pollution level on Bedian Road is 204 and the pollution level in DHA Phase 5 is 199.
Experts have urged citizens to wear masks and take precautionary measures for their safety.
