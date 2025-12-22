Monday, December 22, 2025
Lahore ranks second in world’s most polluted cities list

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP): With the AQI surging to 384, the city ranked second among the world’s top ten most polluted cities.
According to IQAir, the average air quality remained in the hazardous category, with PM2.5 levels recorded at 53.4 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual PM2.5 guideline value. The most polluted localities included Liberty (557), Allama Iqbal Town (511), A Block, Model Town (418), Barki Road (379), B Block, Phase 5, DHA (348), Bedian Road (342), Johar Town (330), Askari X (273) and Cantonment (262).
