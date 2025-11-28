Lahore ranks first among most polluted cities

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP): Lahore has come first in the list of polluted cities in the world. The city’s overall air quality index was recorded at 198, the climate has been declared unhealthy.

The pollution rate was recorded at 252 on Mushtaq Ahmed Gurmani Road, while the pollution rate was 220 in Johar Town and 206 points in Allama Iqbal Town, the pollution rate was 193 points in Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, and 178 points in DHA Phase 5.

In addition, Askari-10 was 261, the pollution rate in Civil Secretariat was 229 points, Ravi Road was 199 and the pollution rate in Samanabad was 189 points, Adda Plot was 165, Samanabad was 161 and Askari 10 was 159.

Medical experts say citizens should take precautions and make the use of masks mandatory.