Lahore Police, UGC sign MoU to support education of police families

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP): Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore, Faisal Kamran, on Thursday inaugurated the Police Welfare Desk at the DIG Office, as part of a public-private partnership with the Unique Group of Colleges (UGC).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Lahore Police and the UGC to support the welfare of police personnel and their families.

According to the agreement, children of police martyrs will receive a 100 percent tuition fee waiver, while children of police officers and staff will be eligible for a 50 percent fee concession.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, DIG Faisal Kamran emphasised the importance of such collaborations in supporting the education of police families and strengthening community ties.

On the occasion, students from UGC visited the DIG Office and were briefed on various initiatives of Lahore Police, including welfare projects and operational procedures.

The students were also given a tour of the facility and introduced to the services being offered under the newly established Police Welfare Desk.