Lahore Police launch cutting-edge AI system for crime prediction

LAHORE, Sep 18 (APP):Lahore Police have started using a modern artificial intelligence (AI) system to predict crimes and take effective action. Punjab Safe City Authority has launched the “Punjab Emergency AI” software in this regard.

PSCA sources told APP that this software will inform the police in a timely manner where there is a risk of robbery or theft and will also identify accidents or crime hotspots. It has been decided to make the patrol plan more effective through this system.

According to DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, the modern AI system will help in smart policing which will bring innovation in the working of Lahore Police.