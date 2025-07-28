Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 28 (APP): Lahore experienced partly cloudy conditions on Monday, accompanied by moderate to light rainfall in several parts of the city. The MET Office has forecast similar weather over the next 24 hours, with chances of scattered showers.

The fifth monsoon spell has now entered the country, bringing rainfall to various localities across Lahore, including Abbott Road, Mall Road, Jail Road, Davis Road, Canal Road, Harbanspura, Ring Road, Airport area, Civil Secretariat, Chauburji, and surrounding neighborhoods.

According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent rainfall is expected in different parts of the country from today through July 31. In Lahore, the temperature ranged between a minimum of 29°C and a maximum of 35°C.