Monday, July 28, 2025
HomeDomesticLahore experiences partly cloudy weather
Domestic

Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

19
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Jul 28 (APP): Lahore experienced partly cloudy conditions on Monday, accompanied by moderate to light rainfall in several parts of the city. The MET Office has forecast similar weather over the next 24 hours, with chances of scattered showers.
The fifth monsoon spell has now entered the country, bringing rainfall to various localities across Lahore, including Abbott Road, Mall Road, Jail Road, Davis Road, Canal Road, Harbanspura, Ring Road, Airport area, Civil Secretariat, Chauburji, and surrounding neighborhoods.
According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent rainfall is expected in different parts of the country from today through July 31. In Lahore, the temperature ranged between a minimum of 29°C and a maximum of 35°C.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan