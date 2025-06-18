Lahore experiences hot, partly cloudy weather

LAHORE, Jun 18 (APP): The city experienced hot and partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours, along with the possibility of scattered rain and wind/dust storms.

According to MET officials, a spell of very hot weather is expected to grip most plain areas of the country from Wednesday through Friday. They advised the public—especially children, women, and the elderly—to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours and to stay well-hydrated.

Continental air is prevailing over most regions, and mainly hot and dry weather is likely across the country. However, very hot daytime conditions are forecast for the plains.

Rainfall was reported in various cities including Mithi, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Islamkot, Diplo, and Kotli.

The highest temperature recorded on Wednesday was 46°C in Jacobabad and Mohenjodaro. Lahore registered a high of 40°C, with a real feel of 43°C.

Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 96. The PM2.5 concentration was 6.6 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline value.