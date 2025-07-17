Lahore experiences heavy spell of monsoon rains

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 17 (APP):The city experienced a heavy spell of monsoon rains starting Tuesday night and continuing intermittently through Wednesday evening, causing widespread disruption.

According to WASA Lahore, the highest rainfall was recorded at Iqbal Town with 187 mm, followed closely by Pani Wala Talab (186 mm), Tajpura (173 mm), Samanabad (169 mm), and Farrukhabad (164 mm). Other significant readings included Upper Mall (162 mm), Laxmi Chowk (143 mm), Mughalpura (140 mm), Chowk Na Khuda (137 mm), Gulshan-e-Ravi (128 mm), Nishtar Town (122 mm), Johar Town (101 mm), Qurtaba Chowk (97 mm), Gulberg (93 mm), Jail Road (88 mm), and the Airport area (77.8 mm).

The downpour flooded numerous roads and low-lying areas, severely hampering traffic and daily activities. Power outages were reported across several neighborhoods, and in Raiwind, a house roof collapsed due to the rain.

The MET office warned of more heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 17 (today), potentially triggering flash floods in local streams and nullahs in D.G. Khan, Northeast and Upper Punjab, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Kashmir, and various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Murree, Galliyat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Swabi, Nowshera, and Mardan. Landslides and mudslides may block roads in hilly areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Urban flooding is also likely in low-lying areas of Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Nowshera, Peshawar, and Islamabad/Rawalpindi. The public is advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions, especially against strong winds which may damage electric poles, trees, solar panels, vehicles, and standing crops.

Officials said a well-marked low-pressure area is currently positioned over eastern and northeastern Punjab, coupled with a westerly wave affecting the upper parts of the country. Strong monsoon currents are active across central and upper Pakistan and are expected to persist for the next 24 to 36 hours.

Rainfall was also recorded across Punjab: Sheikhupura (217 mm), Okara (170 mm), Hafizabad and Bahawalnagar (90 mm each), Kasur (85 mm), Sahiwal (60 mm), Gujranwala (50 mm), Faisalabad (44 mm), Mandi Bahauddin (32 mm), Jhelum (29 mm), Sialkot (28 mm), Chakwal (24 mm), Rawalpindi (23 mm), Islamabad (19 mm), Mangla and Narowal (16 mm each), Murree (15 mm), Attock (11 mm), Multan (7 mm), Gujrat and Khanewal (4 mm each), Layyah and Jhang (3 mm), Sargodha, Joharabad, Toba Tek Singh and Kot Addu (2 mm each), and Noor Pur Thal (1 mm).

The highest temperature recorded on Wednesday was 43°C in Dalbandin, while Lahore’s maximum was 29°C.