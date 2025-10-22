Lahore experiences dry, smoggy weather

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 22 (APP):The provincial capital experienced dry and smoggy weather with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, while the Met. Office forecasted similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to Met. officials, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, with a shallow westerly trough present over northern regions. They predicted that dry weather will continue across most areas, while hilly regions are likely to remain cold during morning and night hours.

Officials further stated that persistent dry conditions and rising atmospheric pollution will keep eastern districts of Punjab, including Lahore, under the influence of smog.