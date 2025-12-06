Lahore experiences cold and dry weather

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):Lahore experienced cold and dry weather on Saturday, and similar conditions are expected on Sunday.

The Met. officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave was affecting the upper regions.

They forecast cold and dry weather for most areas, with very cold conditions in the northern regions during morning and night hours. Partly cloudy skies are likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northern Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Smog — and fog in patches during night and morning hours — is expected to persist over the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.