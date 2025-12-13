Lahore experiences cold and cloudy weather

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP):Lahore experienced cold and cloudy weather on Saturday, with similar conditions expected to prevail on Sunday. MET officials said a shallow westerly wave was affecting the western and upper parts of the country.

They forecast cold and partly cloudy weather across most regions, with very cold conditions in hilly areas during morning and night hours. Light rain, along with light snowfall over mountainous areas, was expected at isolated locations in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, light to moderate fog and smog were likely to persist over Punjab, upper Sindh and the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.