Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Domestic

Lahore continues to battle deteriorating air quality


LAHORE, Oct 22 (APP): The city continued to battle deteriorating air quality on Wednesday, with dense smog and rising pollution levels affecting visibility and public health.
According to IQAir, Lahore recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 153, placing it in the “unhealthy” category, as the PM2.5 concentration was 11.7 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended limit.
The most polluted areas included Allama Iqbal Town (183), Paragon Society (181), Samanabad (179), Shadman Market (174), Syed Maratib Ali Road (172), Pine Avenue (172), Near Ada Plot, Raiwind Road (166), and Multan Road near Chong (165).
