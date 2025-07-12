Lady Wellington Hospital declared unsafe, departments to be shifted temporarily

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 12 (APP): The building of Government Lady Wellington Hospital in Lahore has been declared dilapidated and unsafe, prompting authorities to begin relocating its medical units to other healthcare facilities on a temporary basis.

This development was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education on Saturday. Secretary Health Azmat Mahmood Khan also attended the session.

According to Khawaja Salman Rafique, the Building Department conducted an inspection of the hospital premises on the request of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department and concluded that the structure is no longer suitable for safe use. As a result, three units of the hospital are being shifted to Government Shahdara Teaching Hospital, Government Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yaki Gate, and Lady Aitchison Hospital for the time being.

However, the emergency department and outpatient services (OPD) of Lady Wellington Hospital will continue to operate without disruption in the new section of the hospital building, which has been deemed safe. A special committee has been formed to oversee and ensure the smooth relocation of the hospital’s three units.

In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is constructing a new hospital complex for Lady Wellington Hospital at a cost of Rs 7.6 billion. The state-of-the-art facility will feature 235 beds and is being developed by the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP). The minister said IDAP has been instructed to expedite the construction work so that all hospital units can be permanently shifted to the new complex as soon as it is completed.

To facilitate patient care during the transition period, two ambulances and additional staff will be deployed at Lady Wellington Hospital.

The meeting was also attended by Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani, King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Professor Mahmood Ayaz (via video link), Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Moin, and Medical Superintendents (MSs) of the concerned hospitals.